KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WNCT) – This Saturday and Sunday, the Outer Banks Wedding Association will present the 24th annual Outer Banks Wedding Weekend and Expo.

This two-day event will be used to find help in wedding planning for couples who will soon be getting married. The event will feature over 75 local wedding vendors who can be planning their Outer Banks weddings. The couples who attend the expo will get certain discounts and promos and other goodies.

The two-day Expo will take place at Sanderling Resort in Duck. A self-guided wedding tour is planned for Sunday at various locations from Corolla to Roanoke Island.

For more information about the event click here to purchase tickets.