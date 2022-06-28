KINSTON, N.C (WNCT) – Kinston resident and famous chef Vivian Howard has launched a new smart refrigerator meant to offer prepared meals for families to enjoy at home.

Howard, the star and co-creator of the PBS shows, “A Chef’s Life” and “Somewhere South,” has introduced Viv’s Fridge. The first Viv’s Fridges will be available 24/7 at locations in Kinston, Bald Head Island and Emerald Isle, according to a press release Tuesday. People will be able to purchase restaurant-quality entrees, snacks, sides and desserts in a convenient ready-to-eat or heat-and-eat format. The options are:

Spiced Pecan Pimento Cheese

Butterbean Hummus with bread and butter squash pickles

Tomato Pie

BBQ Blueberry Chicken Enchiladas

Beef Short Ribs braised in red curry watermelon and served with gingered cabbage and banana-leaf wrapped coconut grits

10-layer chocolate cake

Vivian Howard (Weigl Communications photo)

Viv’s Fridge, created by Vivian Howard (Weigl Communications photo)

“Viv’s Fridge was born out of a desire while I was on my own family vacations to not have to cook or dine out every night,” Howard said. “I wanted delicious food with less effort and expense. That’s why the first Viv’s Fridges will be located in North Carolina vacation destinations or along the way to them.”

“These last few years made me take a hard look at my restaurant operations. I realized my business would be more sustainable if we were less dependent upon the limited number of hours our restaurants are open. As a cuisine-driven restaurant, I wanted to expand our reach without expanding our footprint.

Prices will range from $30 to $75. The first Viv’s Fridges have been installed on Bald Head Island outside Nonnie Doodle Sweet & Treats, and will launch in Kinston outside Chef & The Farmer by Friday, according to the media release. Another location will follow in Emerald Isle.

Howard said her long-term vision will be to add additional locations and to offer not only her own food but meals created by other notable North Carolina chefs.

To learn more about Viv’s Fridge, go to vivsfridge.com or follow on social media on Instagram @vivs_fridge and Facebook: facebook.com/VivsFridge/.