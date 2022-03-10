JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s another opportunity for a criminal to steal your hard-earned money. Tax season is here and with that, so are the scammers. But it’s not just the elderly who are being targeted.

Uneeda Pittman is the CEO of Uptaxes. Pittman said that many of her clients have faced the issue of IRS scams.

“There’s no discrimination when it comes to scams, like they can target anybody,” said Pittman. “I’ve had numerous customers that have complained of the IRS calling for personal information and dependents’ information, social security numbers, pretending to be somebody else.”

One of her clients already fell victim to the scam this tax-filing season.

“I did have one client that went through this process, and so what they do is they pose as the IRS, they take your information, and then they have the money put into their accounts,” said Pittman.

Alyssa Parker is the director of communications for the Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina. One of her tips on how to avoid these scams is to get ahead of the scammer.

“Some of the ways to really avoid this is try to file your taxes as early as possible,” said Parker. “That way you don’t have to worry about, you know, maybe someone taking your identification, or if there are any issues, you know, the IRS will reach out to you in the appropriate ways.”

Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller adds the IRS will only contact you through the postal system.

“When we get something by US Mail, it’s traceable,” said Miller. “When it comes by a phone, we don’t know where it comes from. It could be a local number, but it could come from Russia somewhere.”

Miller encourages people to notify law enforcement if they become victims of any kind of virtual scam.

The IRS advises people to fill out the IRS Impersonation Scam form on TIGTA’s website at tigta.gov or call TIGTA at 1-800-366-4484.