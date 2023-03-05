GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Nearly New Fish is the biggest seasonal consignment sale in Pitt County. The sale will run from Wednesday through Sunday at the Greenville Convention Center.

Hunter Jackson is the co-founder of Nearly New Fish, and he shared what shoppers can expect to find later this week.

“Everything is going to be set up like a big retail store, the consigners price their own items, the items are high quality, so its new and light new stuff from 75 to 90% off what it would be retail,” Jackson said.

Opening day will also be the benefit sale day. Jackson says proceeds made during the benefit sale will go to the Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children.

“This is actually our 51st time doing this, so we’re on our 14th year of this,” said Jackson.

If you are unable to make the sale this week in Pitt County, Nearly New Fish will be in Onslow County at the end of this month.