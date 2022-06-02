GREENVILLE, N.C. — Greenville rents have increased over the past month and have increased sharply by 10% in comparison to the same time last year.

Apartmentlist.com released the information in its latest report. Currently, median rents in Greenville stand at $775 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,022 for a two-bedroom. Greenville’s year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 18%, as well as the national average of 15%.

Rents in Greenville increased 0.4% month-over-month in May, compared to a 1.2% increase nationally.

Year-over-year rent growth in Greenville currently stands at 10.8%, compared to 5.2% at this time last year. Rents in Greenville are up by 15.1% since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Greenville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that have data for North Carolina, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth over the past year. Here’s a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

Looking throughout the state, Asheville is the most expensive of all North Carolina’s major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,599; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Greensboro experiencing the fastest growth (+23.0%).

Wilmington, Asheville, and Cary have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (21.3%, 20.6%, and 20.5%, respectively).

While Greenville’s rents rose sharply over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw increases, including New York City (+29.5%), Miami (+26.5%), and Phoenix (+20.5%).