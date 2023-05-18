GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Many factors have contributed to past surges in pricing, including producers’ increased cost to package goods, extreme weather conditions that destroyed crops, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the lasting effects of COVID-19.

Strawberries, navel oranges, and other groceries that rose in price in the South last month

While costs remain high overall, the decreases mean dollars can stretch a bit farther at the grocery store. Stacker used monthly Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the grocery items that experienced the largest price decreases over the last month in the South, using year-over-year changes as a tiebreaker where needed. For this analysis, the South includes Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia. Stacker excluded some hyper-specific meat categories in order to better understand grocery price fluctuations more broadly.

#13. Ground coffee (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -0.1%

– Annual change in cost: +19.7%

– April 2023 cost: $5.88

#12. Wine (per 1 liter)

– One-month decrease in cost: -0.2%

– Annual change in cost: +1.1%

– April 2023 cost: $12.23

#11. Ice cream, prepackaged in bulk (per 1/2 gal.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -0.4%

– Annual change in cost: +29.4%

– April 2023 cost: $5.92

#10. Dried beans (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -1.1%

– Annual change in cost: +1.3%

– April 2023 cost: $1.48

#8. Cheddar cheese, natural (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -1.2%

– Annual change in cost: +10.7%

– April 2023 cost: $5.89

#8. Bananas (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -1.2%

– Annual change in cost: -2.6%

– April 2023 cost: $0.6

#7. All-purpose white flour (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -1.3%

– Annual change in cost: +20.1%

– April 2023 cost: $0.47

#6. Whole milk (per gal.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -1.8%

– Annual change in cost: +6.2%

– April 2023 cost: $4.12

#5. Chocolate chip cookies (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -2.2%

– Annual change in cost: Not available

– April 2023 cost: $5.36

#4. Tomatoes (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -3.1%

– Annual change in cost: +2.1%

– April 2023 cost: $1.71

#3. Eggs (per doz.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -3.7%

– Annual change in cost: +35.8%

– April 2023 cost: $3.08

#2. Ham (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -4.0%

– Annual change in cost: +9.1%

– April 2023 cost: $3.99

#1. Romaine lettuce (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -6.8%

– Annual change in cost: Not available

– April 2023 cost: $2.37