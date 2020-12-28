SBA: With holiday season over, small businesses still need support of community

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Christmas holiday season may be over, but small businesses in North Carolina still need our help to stay afloat.

Counties in Eastern North Carolina are asking people to support local businesses who employ our neighbors, friends and loved ones. Nearly 1 in 4 small businesses in the state are on the brink of permanent closure.

Even though holiday shopping is over, officials said it’s important that people continue to make an effort to buy and shop locally. They say it’s the best way we can help them keep their doors open.

According to the Small Business Administration, 97.9% of North Carolina businesses are classified as small businesses. Frances Manning owns Funky Junky in Greenville, and she said the store is how she makes a living. They also said they love being a part of the community.

“Well shopping local, you are supporting people in your community,” Manning said. “This is for me and my partner, Lori, so we are getting to live out our dream.”

For every $100 spent locally, $68 stays in the community. Manning said that makes a huge difference everyday in our communities to keep things moving.

Around 46% of North Carolinians, like Maegan Houston, work for small businesses.

“With a local small business, someone local owns it, and it’s helping out that family, the owner and its contributing to the county you live in and making sure they get what the need and support their growing business,” Houston said. “It’s really hard when you had a business like this thas been open for years and then a pandemic hits and you’ve lost all that.”

Business owners and workers said by shopping locally, we can help our community not only survive but thrive as people continue to navigate the pandemic.