GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Nationwide, September gas prices are now consistently tracking higher, on average, than they were a year ago, according to AAA data.

Elevated costs for gasoline are showing up in inflation readings, accounting for almost half the increase of inflation in August, according to the Department of Labor.

Experts say there is some hope that gas prices will cool off with the switch over to winter fuel blends. In the summer, a more expensive blend of fuel is distributed to keep emissions down. Midwestern states saw the largest decrease in oil refinery utilization over the last week, meaning residents could be in for slightly higher gas prices in the coming weeks, according to GasBuddy.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in North Carolina. Gas prices are as of September 15.

North Carolina by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.53

– Week change: +$0.05 (+1.3%)

– Year change: +$0.15 (+4.3%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.67 (6/13/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.28

– Week change: +$0.09 (+2.2%)

– Year change: -$0.48 (-10.2%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.77 (6/10/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in North Carolina

#1. Durham-Chapel Hill: $3.60

#2. Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill (NC only): $3.56

#3. Rocky Mount: $3.56

#4. Raleigh: $3.54

#5. Wilmington: $3.54

#6. Greensboro: $3.54

#7. Asheville: $3.53

#8. Winston-Salem: $3.52

#9. Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News: $3.51

#10. New Bern: $3.50

#11. Goldsboro: $3.49

#12. Greenville: $3.48

#13. Burlington: $3.48

#14. Fayetteville: $3.48

#15. Jacksonville: $3.48

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $5.53

#2. Washington: $5.04

#3. Hawaii: $4.81

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $3.31

#2. Louisiana: $3.41

#3. Alabama: $3.43