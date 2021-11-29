Sheetz brings back free weekly coffee offer to help you get through the holidays

ALTOONA, Pa. – Who doesn’t love free?

Sheetz on Monday announced the return of its holiday coffee program, which offers customers one free self-serve coffee and Cup’occino every week during December.



Available at all of Sheetz’s 638 store locations, the free offer will be uploaded to each My Sheetz Rewardz holder’s account each Friday in December until January 6, 2022. Each coffee or Cup’occino will be redeemable for one week after it is uploaded to the customer’s account.

(Sheetz photo)

If the offer has not been redeemed after a week, the offer will be removed from the account and replaced with another one. Customers can become a My Sheetz Rewardz member, and participate in the promotion at any time, by downloading the Sheetz app on the Apple App Store or on the Google Play store.



“Sheetz is focused on continuing to deliver on its mission to provide total customer focus across all the communities it serves with the safety of all who walk through its doors as the top priority,” Sheetz said in a press release announcing the free coffee offer. “As a result, Sheetz encourages all customers to wear face coverings inside its stores. Additionally, Sheetz encourages social distancing in its stores, conducts employee well-checks prior to every shift and carries out enhanced daily cleaning and sanitization protocols with a focus on high-touch surface areas such as gas pumps, order points, countertops, checkout lines, door handles and more.”