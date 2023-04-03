GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — National Burrito day is this Thursday and Sheetz, has announced that it will celebrate the holiday by offering customers $2 off any burrito alongside any purchase placed in-store or through the Sheetz app on April 6 and 7.

This promotion is valid at all of Sheetz’s 670+ locations by adding the offer under OFFERZ tab of the Sheetz app, which is available on Apple and Android devices. Limit one per Rewardz member. Burritos can be ordered on the app or in-store with any other purchase to receive discounted pricing.

The Sheetz app is built to power customers through their Sheetz run, allowing customers to find their closest Sheetz store, add their My Sheetz Rewardz, buy a gift card, get mobile offers, view nutritional details for MTO Foods and more. To download the Sheetz app, customers can visit www.sheetz.com/app.