ALTOONA, Pa. (WNCT) — Sheetz is granting gas wishes again.

The restaurant and convenience chain announced it is bringing relief to its customers during the dog days of summer by reducing the price of its Unleaded 88 fuel grade to $2.99 a gallon at Sheetz locations that offer these fuel options.



Unleaded 88 has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs. Unleaded 88 burns cleaner and reduces toxins, making it more environmentally friendly.



This promotion is currently in effect and lasts for the remainder of August (11:59 pm EST on August 31). Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells this fuel grade through the Sheetz mobile app or website.