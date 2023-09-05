ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz has announced a new donut collection that began being served in all of its store locations on Tuesday.

“Our team is excited to reveal this brand new collection of donuts to our customers,” said Lee Ann Adams, manager of Bakery Development for Sheetz and master baker of Sheetz’s new donut line. “While staying true to the original charm of these classic treats, we’ve infused a sense of refinement, elegance, and innovation that cannot be found anywhere else. Each donut is made with premium ingredients and vibrant flavors, all designed to instantly satisfy and delight our customers’ taste buds.”

Adams’ culinary talents began when she was an associate professor of baking and pastry at The Culinary Institute of America. She earned her Certified Hospitality Educator Certification, Certified Master Baker Certification and was Facility Member of the Year in 2013. Adams has won several awards for her work including The Pennsylvania State University’s Reiber Award for Outstanding Customer Service and has competed for a place on the United States Bread Baking team for the Coupe du Monde de la Boulangerie (World Cup of Bread Baking) in Paris, France. Lee Ann was a three-time national finalist and two-time team alternate in 2001, 2003, and 2006.



Sheetz’s new gourmet donuts are handcrafted with layers of buttery, sweet European dough, and then fried and glazed with sweet sugar syrup. These donuts are available in the following mouthwatering flavors:

Peanut Butter Cup – Handcrafted layers of buttery, sweet dough topped with rich peanut butter icing, chocolate drizzle and sliced peanut butter cups

Donuts will be shipped daily to all Sheetz locations and served fresh to customers.