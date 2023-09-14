ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz is celebrating the opening of its 700th store, which happened earlier this week.

The store opened in Columbus, Ohio, Sheetz hosted a special grand opening ceremony on Tuesday that included a tractor-trailer filled with local food donations, major giveaways including Free Sheetz for a Year and more.



Sheetz has experienced significant growth since it was founded as a small dairy store in Altoona, PA. Over 70 years later, Sheetz has not only grown to 700 stores but employs over 25,000 employees across six states with plans to expand to Michigan, projecting its first store to open in Detroit in 2025.

For the third time in four years, Sheetz was the only convenience store chain included on the list which highlights the top companies in the U.S. that have succeeded in business while also demonstrating outstanding respect and care for their employees and communities. Sheetz was also ranked third in the most recent Best Workplaces in Retail list by Fortune, trailing only Wegmans Food Markets and Target.

Sheetz currently operates store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.