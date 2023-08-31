ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz is starting one deal and extending another, both through the Labor Day Weekend.

The convenience chain announced it will reduce diesel fuel prices by 35 cents a gallon to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Truck Driver Appreciation Week. The price will be reduced for Sheetz’s auto diesel and truck diesel offerings at all of Sheetz’s 680+ locations.

Sheetz will also decrease its diesel exhaust fluid prices to 99 cents a gallon at the pump. Both price reductions will begin on Labor Day and end on September 16, 2023.

“Truck drivers positively impact the fabric of everyday American life,” said Travis Sheetz, president & CEO of Sheetz. “They are truly the backbone of this country and, as a company, we are committed to showing our appreciation. Our hope through this is to provide extended offers that will be beneficial to them and involve the public so we can shine a light on the hard work these drivers do.”

Additionally, Sheetz is extending its deal on Unleaded 88 through Labor Day Weekend. Last week, the company announced it would reduce the price of its Unleaded 88 fuel grade to $2.99 a gallon at Sheetz locations that offer these fuel options. This offer, which originally lasted until August 31, has now been extended to the end of September 4.