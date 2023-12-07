ALTOONA, Pa. – Sheetz announced on Thursday the return of its annual holiday free self-serve coffee program.

Starting this Friday, Sheetz is offering customers one free self-serve coffee every week in December. The deal is available at all of Sheetz’s 700+ store locations. The free offer will be added weekly to every My Sheetz Rewardz member’s account each Friday through December 29. Each self-serve coffee will be redeemable for one week after it is uploaded to the customer’s account.

Sheetz Bros. coffee features 100% arabica coffee in four signature blends with a light-to-dark progression, freshly ground in every store. Additionally, Sheetz offers a full line of Made-to-Order cappuccinos, lattes, espressos, mochas and more created on traditional Italian espresso machines.

To redeem the free self-serve coffee, the offer must be added under the “OFFERZ” tab on the Sheetz app. If the offer has not been redeemed after a week, the offer will be removed from the account and replaced with another one.

Sheetz will also be hosting a “12 Days of Christmas” promotion for its My Sheetz Rewardz members. Starting on December 15, Sheetz will upload one new offer each day, giving loyalty card holders the opportunity to save money on food, beverages, fuel and more. The last offer will be available on December 26.

Customers can become a My Sheetz Rewardz member, and participate in the promotion at any time, by downloading the Sheetz app. All Sheetz locations are open 24/7/365, including Christmas Day and New Year’s Day and every other day of the year.