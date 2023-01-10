GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Mid-size truck owners could save around $10 at the pump as Sheetz drops diesel fuel prices by 50 cents a gallon.

Full-size truck owners could expect to save around $12 and semi-trailer drivers could hold on to about $60 at their next fill-up. The savings estimates are based on consumers re-fueling vehicles from empty to full.

The price drop will last until Jan 31.

The major Mid-Atlantic convenience chain held a similar promotion last September. For one month, in observance of Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Sheetz reduced diesel fuel prices to $4.49 a gallon and offered free meals to truck drivers.

There are more than 665 Sheetz locations that offer diesel fuel.