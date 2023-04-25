ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz has announced it will celebrate National Pretzel Day by offering customers one free MTGo Soft Pretzel with any purchase of a self-serve fountain beverage or self-serve coffee.

This special offer will be available to customers on National Pretzel Day (Wednesday) as well as this Thursday and Friday. This promotion is valid at all of Sheetz’s 670+ locations through the Sheetz app by adding offer under the OFFERZ tab. Limit one Soft Pretzel per Rewardz member. This offer does not include the MTO pretzel.

To download the Sheetz app, customers can visit www.sheetz.com/app.



