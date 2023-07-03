ALTOONA, Pa. (WNCT) — You can claim your independence from high gas prices on Independence Day with an offer from Sheetz that’s too good to ignore.

Sheetz announced Monday it will celebrate Independence Day by reducing its gas prices to $1.776 a gallon. This reduced pricing commemorates the year when the Declaration of Independence was signed.

The promotion begins at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and will last all day or while promotional gallons last. The discounted price will apply to regular, E85 (flex fuel), Unleaded 88, Ethanol Free (EO), mid-grade and premium fuel grades at all Sheetz locations. It will not apply to any diesel fuel offerings.

“Sheetz is a family-owned and operated company and we are always looking for ways to assist the communities and customers that we serve,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. “We hope this discount helps our customers keep a little more change in their wallets as they travel to celebrate the 4th of July with friends and family, with an obvious nod to our nation’s birthday.”

Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells a particular grade through the Sheetz mobile app or website.