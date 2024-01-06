GOODYEAR, Arizona (Storyful) — The popularity of Stanley cups seems to have hit a new peak with shoppers rushing to get their hands on a special-edition “Galentine’s Day” version.

Victoria Robino recorded this video, which shows people rushing to get their hands on the coveted quencher, as a worker reminds them there’s a limit of two per guest.

Robino said the cups were “sold out in less than four minutes” at the store, in Goodyear, Arizona.

The new cups, in pink and red, celebrate Galentine’s Day, Target said, referring to the date celebrating female friendship.

Credit: Victoria Robino via Storyful