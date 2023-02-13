GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Few things define a culture quite like its food, and the United States is no different.

From regional favorites like collard greens and cornbread to the country’s allegiance to boxed macaroni and cheese, the U.S. is a place of seemingly endless gastronomic choices. However, some foods are practically impossible to find stateside, and that’s because they’ve landed on the banned food list.

That’s right, there are certain foods eaten throughout the world that simply aren’t allowed in the States. In some cases, the Food and Drug Administration is responsible for keeping treats from crossing the border, but sometimes, food violates state laws or the court of public opinion.

Stacker has compiled a list of foods and beverages banned across the entire country, by certain states, or in schools. In some cases, these bans have made it nearly impossible to find these foods in the U.S.—at least not in the form they’re available throughout the rest of the world.

From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these foods aren’t welcome in most of the United States.