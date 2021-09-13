Starting Wednesday, Harris Teeter to adjust store hours at all locations due to COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you like to do some late-night grocery shopping, you better adjust your schedule starting Wednesday if you’re a Harris Teeter shopper.

Harris Teeter announced changes on Monday to its schedule due to the continuing pandemic. Until further notice,

Store hours will be 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fresh Foods Market Service Counter revised closing time will be 8 p.m.; all amenities close at 7 p.m.

Butchers & Fisherman’s Market Service Counters revised closing time will be 8 p.m.

A statement from the company that CBS17.com obtained mentioned “difficult employment” issues as being a factor in the decision.

“We believe closing our stores earlier will allow our valued associates to: take their earned days off; efficiently process ExpressLane orders; manage labor in this difficult employment environment; ensure excellent closings to better prepare for the following day; and make certain that our stores are a clean, safe place to work and shop,” the statement said.