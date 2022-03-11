GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Recent baby formula recalls have led to a new scam that is taking advantage of families enrolled in the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program, a supplemental nutrition program for women, infants, and children.

State Attorney General Josh Stein is warning of scammers who are knocking on doors claiming to be employees of the WIC program. They are then offering to return recalled baby formula for the family, and then pocketing the cash they get back from the store.

“It’s so disturbing that when you get a notice that the baby formula you bought might not be good for your baby, and you’re nervous someone knocks on your door saying they’re from the government and they can return the formula on your behalf. But then they’re stealing that money. It’s just cruel,” says Stein.

Stein says anytime someone comes to your door claiming to be from a governmental agency, get a picture of their badge and name, then call whichever agency they are claiming to be from to verify who the person is before engaging with them.