GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is warning residents about “brushing scams.”

The scam involves people receiving packages from businesses with items they did not order. These packages usually do not include a return address. It lets scammers then pose as a verified buyer to put false reviews online. The Better Business Bureau says this could set you up for future identity theft.



“It means that someone has access to your address and potentially other personal information like your phone number, your name, things like that which can mean an account you have was compromised,” said Meredith Radford of BBB of Eastern NC.

Officials say Amazon and eBay are popular websites used in these scams. Those who have been set up in a “brushing scam” are urged to notify the retailer immediately and change their passwords.