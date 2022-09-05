GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – With summer almost over, many Americans across the country are trying to finish their do-it-yourself home projects.

In 2022, 44% of Americans are doing their own DIY projects to save money by not hiring a professional. According to an analysis of Google Trends, the top 10 DIY projects Americans are curious about are greenhouses, floating shelves, raised garden beds, and shelving units.

Craftjack.com surveyed over 1,000 Americans and found the popular DIY projects they have tackled are much smaller endeavors: painting, replacing faucets and showerheads and installing shelving units. At the end of the day, 1 in 10 Americans regret their DIY attempts. Here’s why:

27% have started a project and not finished it

29% have broken something they tried to repair

13% have had to call in an expert

16% have either not started, or stopped a project because of supply chain issues

Take a look a full report to see where North Carolina falls along with more details on DIY projects.