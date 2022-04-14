GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Consumers have been spending about 50% more online since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study published by Time2Play.com.

Time2Play surveyed more than 1,500 adults to learn how and why they altered their consumer behavior in the past two years, and if they ever will return to their pre-pandemic shopping routines.

Here are some key highlights from the study:

The average consumer is spending 49.6% more online since the start of the pandemic, but some report spending less

56.7% of those who report spending less online are doing so out of uncertainty for the future

44.8% spend less due to a reduction in income

48.8% say they spend more online now compared to pre-pandemic times

Per capita online orders are up from 6.72 each month to 9.74, a 44.9% jump

93% expect grocery prices to rise even more post-pandemic

Since COVID took hold, the average weekly grocery bill has risen 29.9%

Inflation was a top reason for both spending more and spending less online

The percentage of Americans who have had groceries delivered grew from 17.7% to 56.7%

Average monthly spend on food delivery is up 58.2%

You can read more about the study, conducted by Ben Treanor, by clicking here.