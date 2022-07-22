GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – It’s well known that in the past few years the restaurant industry has been hard due to COVID-19. The restaurant industry hoped it would go back to normal as Americans are traveling more and restrictions are easing up.

But as inflation continues, Americans are starting to eat out less. A recent survey asked over 1,000 Americans and they found that 50% are eating out less to the rising costs of daily life.

The survey found that 40% of Americans asked said that at least one of their favorite restaurants closed permanently during the pandemic. And 77% prefer to eat at local restaurants and 40% prefer chain restaurants.

When asked where Americans get dinner, 77% commonly eat at home or cook for themselves. 50% say they regularly get takeout or pickup, 31% say they go to restaurants, and 3% say they use a meal subscription box.