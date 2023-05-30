GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Summer is just around the corner and so is grilling season.

Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris wants to remind people of some safety precautions before they bring the grill out.

“Make sure it’s clean, you don’t have grease build-up, fat build-up,” said Morris. “If you’re using propane, a lot of times we forget about the gas lines. Get you some soapy water, check your connections and make sure you don’t have a leak.

“Just make sure your grill is in general good working condition and you’re gonna use it away from combustible components.”

Morris stressed any grill that is not properly clean can produce an unwanted fire. He added that there should be 3 to 5 feet of clear area around the grill, for if a fire starts, escape will be easy.