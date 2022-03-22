GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As the city of Greenville continues to grow, so do the options it has to offer.

One thing that has become increasingly popular is food trucks. Instead of just brick and mortar stores, many have taken the dive into running and operating a food truck. A caravan of sorts has emerged where people can go to several locations in Greenville, Winterville and other parts of the county to try out something new and tasty.

It takes a lot to operate a food truck and even more now that gas prices are rising.

‘We’re not making near as much with high gas prices:’ Greenville food trucks feel impacts of paying more at the pump

With many people trying to save money on gas, customers are looking towards food trucks at local locations to get different options. Speaking with Pitt County’s Health Department’s Coy Miller and Anita’s Food Truck’s Edwin Carbajal and Uncle Fred Food Truck’s Fred Everett, they speak on the impact of food trucks here in Pitt County, how gas prices have affected business, and much more.

