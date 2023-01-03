GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Year brings many things, including rising gas prices.

In North Carolina, lawmakers have decided to raise taxes on gas by two cents, from 38.5 to 40.5 cents. This will cost drivers who have a 15-gallon tank an extra $15-20.

The increase comes from the need for more money to fund road projects across the state. With North Carolina growing, extra money is needed.

“When they compare those costs in 2023, to what they were in 2022, even with the two-cent hike, I think gas is going to be cheaper,” said William Neal Reynolds Distinguished Professor Emeritus at NC State University, Michael Walden.

North Carolina has the 13th highest gas tax in the US.