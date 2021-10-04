These are 2021’s most popular Halloween decorations, costumes at major retailers

(WGHP) — The leaves are changing, the air is getting crisper and the temperature is dropping, which means stores across North Carolina are preparing for the Halloween season.

But which decorations and costumes are the most popular and where can you get everything you need to frighten your friends?

Have no fear. We’ve compiled a list below to help you choose how to decorate this October.

Walmart

Rubies Classic Spider-Man child Halloween costume (credit: Walmart)

Walmart shoppers are big fans of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” because decorations based on the beloved movie make up half of the top ten best-selling inflatable decorations.

Don’t be surprised if you see inflated ghosts, owls, pumpkins or witches as well since those Halloween staples are still many people’s top picks for outdoor decorations.

As for costumes, Master Chief from the “Halo” series of Xbox games, Spider-Man and Captain America are the most popular choices. If you’d prefer something not based on a superhero, witches and Queen Elsa from “Frozen” are also bestsellers.

Target

Animated doorbell with eye Halloween decorative prop – Hyde & EEK! Boutique™ (credit: Target)

Target shoppers preferred to decorate their homes with bats, skulls and black gauze, but the best selling item is a cat-themed Halloween candy bowl. You could also give trick-or-treaters a fright with the second bestseller: an animated doorbell with a bright-green eye.

Princess costumes are also in demand at Target.

The bestsellers are Princess Ariel from “The Little Mermaid,” Raya, the warrior-princess protagonist from this year’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” and Princess Rapunzel, who was most recently featured in Disney’s “Tangled.”

Home Depot

9 ft. Oogie Boogie with Lock, Shock and Barrel airblown Disney Halloween inflatable (credit: Home Depot)

Walmart shoppers must frequent Home Depot since “The Nightmare Before Christmas” outdoor decorations are also the top sellers there.

An inflatable Oogie Boogie, the villainous bag of bugs who tries to thwart Jack Skellington, is the top pick for Home Depot shoppers. A glowing green tree with a lit-up face is the second best-selling decoration.

Jack-o-lanterns, tombstones and black and orange flamingos are also popular picks from Home Depot to spook your neighbors.

Lowe’s

As this list has shown so far, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is a Halloween favorite just about everywhere. Lowe’s even has a page dedicated solely to selling merch from the movie.

The highest-selling item on the page is an inflatable Jack Skellington sitting next to Sally, who warms him in the film not to mix Halloween and Christmas.

Tombstones that glow in the dark and light-up ghosts are also popular yard decorations with Lowe’s customers.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club offers exclusive decorations like a color-changing animated dragon, a skeleton wreath and a fall-themed glass lamp that runs on batteries.

Similar to Walmart, the best-selling costumes are Spider-Man, Captain America, Iron Man and the Hulk.

Costco

Do you need a creepy cookie jar, a vampire greeter to welcome guests into your home or two dancing newlywed skeletons? If so, head over to Costco where you can buy those popular decorations as well as dueling skeletons playing banjos and witches stirring a cauldron.

Spirit Halloween

It’s the time of year where the abandoned building closest to you transforms into a Spirit Halloween store for about three months before disappearing at the beginning of November.

You can scare house guests with a ouija board doormat or give them a nostalgic chill with a hocus pocus doormat.

Spirit Halloween’s other most popular decorations include a red light bulb that creates an ominous aura around your home, a “Beetlejuice” tombstone and a “The Nightmare Before Christmas” monster wreath.

The top-selling costumes are a mix of spooky and sweet. A Minnie Mouse racer costume is the most popular with the Cat in the Hat and a raccoon costume rounding out the top three.

Party City

Now that you’ve got all your decorations set up exactly how you like and you’ve got the perfect costume set aside for Oct. 31, you might be thinking of having a get-together with a few friends or family members.

Party City workers have you covered. They shared their top picks for party supplies.

Unsurprisingly, a “The Nightmare Before Christmas” banner made the top of the list. Other popular party accessories are skull-shaped jars and a “Bloody Murder” drinkware kit that includes red napkins and blood-stained cups.