BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WGHP) — A restaurant in North Carolina has been ranked as the second-best fine dining experience in the United States, according to Tripadvisor.

The Restaurant at Gideon Ridge is attached to the Gideon Ridge Inn which overlooks the scenic Blue Ridge Parkway.

Diners get to sit down and enjoy their meal at an elevation of 3,990 feet overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Sunset seen from off the Blue Ridge Parkway near Grandfather Mountain. (Getty Images)

The restaurant features a European-style dining room and the menu changes daily, using ingredients from local farms.

Dinner is served Tuesday-Saturday by reservation.

You can read the full list of ten below: