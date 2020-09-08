Thousands of dollars lost due to online scams here in the east

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Many of us have turned to online shopping as a way to reduce in-person contact since the start of this pandemic.

While our efforts are harmless, it’s resulted in a lot of people in the east being taken advantage of by online predators.

Over $25,000 dollars have been lost in online scams in 33 different counties stretching from the Triangle to right here to the East.

This dates all the way back to the start of the pandemic in march.

These attacks on everyday consumers include online pet scams, fake websites, and fake social media adds. It’s reported that 60% of social media adds are fake.

9 On Your Side spoke with one consumer expert who says in this short amount of time this is a large amount of money for our area.

“Online purchasing scams, unfortunately, unfold all the time. But money lost is not good and we know that when we hear 25 thousand dollars that’s what’s been reported so the scary thing is what has not been reported,” said Catherine Honeycutt, BBB of Eastern North Carolina, Inc

When shopping online make sure the site is secure. If you end up buying something try and use your credit card, it’s the safest method and keep any documents about your order.

It’s encouraged that if you encounter a scam of any kind to report it. This will not only help you, but it will also help everyone else.

To learn how to report a scam click HERE.