GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Wednesday is National Fajita Day. It is celebrated across the United States every August 18.

In the early 1930s, Mexican vaqueros in Southwest Texas developed the sizzling, savory Tex-Mex dish known as fajitas. The popular meal is commonly made up of grilled, stripped meat, peppers, onions and is commonly served with a corn tortilla.

Popular additions to the dish include but are not limited to shredded lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and shredded cheese.

Several restaurants are celebrating the day by offering deals on fajitas, including: