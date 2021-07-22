Tripadvisor names best US restaurants in 6 categories – is your favorite on the list?

(NEXSTAR) – Maybe you were planning to roll the dice this weekend on a brunch spot that has one zero awards. Big mistake. TripAdvisor has identified the best brunch restaurants – date meals and vegan menus – in the U.S., and they’ve posted the top 10 in each category online for you to debate and sample if you can afford them.
The travel rating site posted its 2021 Travelers’ Choice “Best of the Best” Restaurants list on Wednesday. But rather than simply selecting the best dining category, the editors selected a top 10 in the above categories, as well as everyday eats and quick bites in the United States, as well as a number of international categories.
For a quick meal, New York’s Bleecker Street Pizza beat out all challengers, including an In-N-Out Burgers location in Los Angeles. The Inn at Little Washington, Virginia was named the premier fine-dining spot in the nation, and date night favorites stretched from Vermont to the Hawaiian island of Kaua’i. See the full list of lists on Tripadvisor site.
“The 2021 Best of the Best Restaurants Awards are calculated based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings for restaurants on Tripadvisor collected from January 1, 2020 – April 30, 2021, specific to each award subcategory, as well as an additional editorial process,” company officials wrote in a press release.
You’ll have to plan a trip to Miami if you want to sample the best vegan menu going at Full Bloom Vegan. Visitors to Charleston South Carolina are in luck. The city landed the top two brunch spots TripAdvisor’s list.
U.S. Fine Dining Restaurant Award-Winners
- Inn at Little Washington – Washington, Va.
- Cafe Monarch – Scottsdale, Ariz.
- Halls Chophouse – Charleston, S.C.
- Sazón – Santa Fe, N.M.
- Collage Restaurant – St. Augustine, Fla.
- Mama’s Fish House – Paia, Hawaii
- GW Fins – New Orleans, La.
- Lahaina Grill – Lahaina, Hawaii
- Circa 1886 Restaurant – Charleston, S.C.
- Kokkari Estiatorio – San Francisco, Calif.
U.S. Everyday Eats Restaurant Award-Winners
- Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille Ft. Myers Beach – Fort Myers Beach, Fla.
- CVI.CHE 105 – Miami Beach, Fla.
- Local Goat – Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
- Florida’s Fresh Grill – Cocoa Beach, Fla.
- Ristorante Pesto – Philadelphia, Pa.
- Blue Moose Burgers & Wings – Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
- Chesapeake’s Seafood and Raw Bar – Gatlinburg, Tenn.
- Jargon – Asheville, N.C.
- Binion’s Roadhouse – Hendersonville, N.C.
- Timber Kitchen and Bar – Bangor, Maine
U.S. Quick Bites Restaurant Award-Winners
- Bleecker Street Pizza – New York City, N.Y.
- BirdHouse – Page, Ariz.
- In-N-Out Burger – Los Angeles, Calif.
- Laspada’s Hoagies – Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
- Portillo’s Hot Dogs – Chicago, Ill.
- Seven Brothers – Kahuku, Hawaii
- NY Pizza Suprema – New York City, N.Y.
- Blaze Pizza – Orlando, Fla.
- The Doghouse – Fort Myers Beach, Fla.
- Muldoon’s – Munising, Mich.
U.S. Date Night Restaurant Award-Winners
- The Silver Fork – Manchester, Vt.
- Circa 1886 Restaurant – Charleston, S.C.
- Le Stick Nouveau – Eureka Springs, Ark.
- Latitude’s Restaurant – Key West, Fla.
- Bistro St. Michaels – St, Michaels, Md.
- Collage Restaurant – St. Augustine, Fla.
- Peter Shields Inn & Restaurant – Cape May, N.J.
- Inn at Little Washington – Washington, Va.
- Madeline’s Restaurant & Wine Cellar – Cambria, Calif.
- Tidepools – Poipu, Hawaii
U.S. Best Vegan Restaurant Award-Winners
- Full Bloom Vegan – Miami Beach, Fla.
- City O City – Denver, Colo.
- The Land of Kush– Baltimore, Md.
- Planta South Beach – Miami Beach, Fla.
- Green Elephant – Portsmouth, N.H.
- Laughing Seed Cafe – Asheville, N.C.
- VegeNation – Las Vegas, Nev.
- Vedge – Philadelphia, Pa.
- Bouldin Creek Cafe – Austin, Texas
- Fox & Fig Cafe – Savannah, Ga.
U.S. Best Brunch Restaurant Award-Winners
- Halls Chophouse – Charleston, S.C.
- High Cotton Charleston – Charleston, S.C.
- Nomo Soho Restaurant – New York City, N.Y.
- EIGHT4NINE Restaurant & Lounge – Palm Springs, Calif.
- Mon Ami Gabi – Las Vegas, Nev.
- Mala Tavern – Lahaina, Hawaii
- Atchafalaya – New Orleans, La.
- Commander’s Palace – New Orleans, La.
- Oxford Exchange – Tampa, Fla.
- Vintage – Vail, Colo.
