Tuesday is National Pizza Day and there are deals that’ll make you say ‘mama mia’

(Photo by Shannon O’Hara/Getty Images for Pizza Hut)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pizza is one of our all-time favorite foods. Now, on National Pizza Day, you can score some deals that’ll make you smile.

Whether it’s thin crust, Chicago-style, deep dish, regular or anything else inbetween, Tuesday is a great day to enjoy and order a pie (or two) to go.

There are a number of deals on National Pizza Day that you can enjoy, from national chains to local ones. Here’s a few to check out that we’ve found around the internet. Be sure to check with the store to make sure they are recognizing these deals.

Chuck E. Cheese: Celebrate National Pizza Day at Chuck E. Cheese with their new Two for Tuesdays. Get two large one-topping pizzas for $22 every Tuesday, including Feb. 9.

Cici’s Pizza: For a limited time, get two large one-topping pizzas at Cici’s Pizza for just $5.99 each when you order online.

Dominos: Snag a great carry-out deal on Feb. 9 at Dominos. For just $7.99 each, get either a three-topping pizza or 10-piece wing deal when you order online and pick up at the store.

Little Caesar’s: This online-only special from Little Caesar’s ends Feb. 28 and it’s a good one! Get one large round three-topping pizza for just $6.99.

Papa John’s: Celebrate National Pizza Day with Papa John’s New Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza. Get a one-topping stuffed crust pizza from $12. Offer good through Feb. 28.

Godfather’s Pizza: For just $20.99, you can chow down on a large two-topping pizza this February 9.

Hungry Howie’s: Get a your choice of two items from their a special National Pizza Day menu, including pizza, sticks, soda and cookies. Each will cost $5.99 with the code PICK2. You’ll also get a two-topping pizza for just $10.99.

Marco’sThis year, they are offering a one-topping medium pizza for just $6.99. Note: Check with your local Marco’s on available deals, and these can vary by location.

Pizza HutGet $5 off online orders of $25+. Plus, earn free pizza when you sign up for Hut Rewards program.

