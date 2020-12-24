‘Typo-squatting’ is a creative scam to steal your money

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s the time of the season for criminals to line their pockets with your hard-earned cash and one of the best ways for them to do that is through holiday gift scams.

If you’re looking for last minute gifts to out put under the tree, you’re probably going to be ordering online, but there are scammers out there who are hoping they can confuse you into thinking you’re on a legit site so they can steal your cash and maybe your personal information too.

“Unfortunately, there’s a huge number of those scams and they’re coming up with more and more creative wats to do it every day,” said Craig Williams, the director of Cisco’s Talos Intelligence Group.

One of those creative scams is look-alike websites with a name that is almost the same as a real merchant.

Security experts like Williams call it “typo squatting.”

“Maybe they’ll put in a zero for an ‘O’ or repeat a letter and most people won’t notice that,” said Williams. “The bad guys will then get credentials, credit card numbers and other valuable information.”

Many of these typo squatters are associated with phishing emails that offer great deals.

The Better Business Bureau and others say phishing emails have increased 39 percent since the pandemic began and get worse this time of year.

“Phishing attacks are going to go up around the holidays,” said Williams.

To avoid being scammed by typo squatters – Don’t go to any site where an email offers you a link and type in the name of the retailer yourself.

Another way you get hurt by scammers is if your credit card number is stolen. Technology now allows you to avoid that.

“Most of the popular providers, even those with Apps on your phone, will generate a credit card you can regenerate every week or so,” said Williams. “So, if the site gets compromised there’s nothing that can be done with that number because it’s no longer good.

Williams told CBS 17 there is no extra fee from credit card companies to use those changeable card numbers. “I use mine all the time,” he said.

When it comes to passwords, think phrases not words to keep the scammers at bay.

A phrase that means something only to you such as, “My vacation home in Boone has a great view” is going to make it almost impossible for a scammer to crack that password.

A good rule of thumb when it comes to deciding what to do about internet deals that come out of the blue is to think of it this way: if someone walked up to you at random in a parking lot and offered you a great deal you wouldn’t believe it despite their slick story.

It’s the same for super deals online – be skeptical and be careful.