Unemployment rises for most counties in North Carolina in November

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Unemployment numbers released Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Commerce indicate a rise in the number of people out of work in 76 of the state’s 100 counties.

Officials said the number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in November by 8,578 to 4,665,264, while those unemployed increased by 4,704 to 301,765. Since November 2019, the number of workers employed statewide decreased 257,673, while those unemployed increased 123,934.

The unemployment rate for cities in ENC included:

Morehead City: 4.9%

New Bern: 5.8%

Kill Devil Hills: 6.5%

Elizabeth City: 5.8%

Washington: 5.8%

Goldsboro: 6.1%

Jacksonville: 6.1%

Greenville: 6.2%

Wilson: 7.7%

Rocky Mount: 8.3%

Click here to view the complete report by the N.C. Department of Commerce. Numbers for December are scheduled to be released on Jan. 26.