Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood closing due to coronavirus outbreak

(WNCT) Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood will temporarily close due to coronavirus outbreak.

Universal Orlando Resort will close its theme parks effective at the close of business on Sunday.

Staff anticipates remaining closed through the end of March – but will continue to evaluate the situation.

Universal Orlando’s hotels and Universal CityWalk will remain open.

The staff has created flexible programs for those guests who have booked travel packages or tickets. Guests can call 877-801-9720 for more information.

Hourly team members will be paid for any work scheduled through the end of March.

Also Universal Studios Hollywood will close beginning Saturday in response to the guidance provided by the California Department of Public Health.

The theme park anticipates reopening on March 28.

Universal CityWalk will remain open.

If guests have questions regarding tickets, they can call 866-258-6546.