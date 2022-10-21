GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Subscription businesses are growing faster each year, driven by an increase in consumer demand.

A new survey by SurePayroll suggests there may be warning signs for the subscription business model.

From newspapers, magazines, cassettes and videos. Meal kids, pet supplies, books, and clothing, all of these have been influenced by consumer behavior.

17% of survey respondents believe they need additional subscriptions, while almost two-thirds say they currently have the number of subscriptions they want. Some of these subscribers would like to add fitness, streaming services and food delivery. These are the same that say they have too many services and would like to cancel.

“Considering one-third of survey respondents oppose using a subscription-based service and e-commerce services tend to attract a younger, urban and more affluent consumer, businesses should build and strengthen relationships with existing customers, and work to broaden reach to additional consumer segments,” said Jason Copeland, SurePayroll general manager.

Click here to find out more about the survey.