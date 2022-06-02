GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Friday is National Doughnut Day.

You can celebrate with free doughnuts and deals from Krispy Kreme, Duck Donuts, Dunkin’, grocery stores and more places. Here’s a list of those we have found.

Duck Donuts is offering a free Cinnamon Sugar donut. You can get it at valid in-shop only at participating locations. There is no purchase necessary.

Dunkin’ Donuts will offer a free donut with a drink purchase at participating stores.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut of choice (with no purchase necessary) at participating stores. Limit one per person. Plus, you can get a $1 Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen or 16-count minis. The dozen doughnuts offer is valid in store and online for pickup & delivery.

Grocery Store doughnut deals:

Harris Teeter

These deals are valid June 1-7.

Hostess Donuts, various 10 oz $2. Tastykake Mini Donuts, various 10 oz $2.09

Lowe’s Foods

These deals are valid June 1-7

Assorted Ring Donuts in the Bakery, 12 count $5.99. Mini Filled Donuts in the Bakery, 9 ct blueberry filled $5.99

Publix:

These deals are valid June 1-7

Entenmann’s Donuts, 8 count BOGO for up to $2.99 each. Publix Bakery Glazed Donuts, 6-Count or Chocolate-Iced 13 or 16-oz pkg. $3.29