Which states drive the most pickup trucks?

Pickup trucks have surged in popularity thanks to their capability and versatility. Once perceived as strictly work vehicles, modern day pickup trucks have evolved to become functional family haulers thanks to improvements in comfort and safety. In fact, the top three most popular cars are pickup trucks, proving they appeal to drivers hauling families, heavy loads, and everything in between.

Pickup trucks account for 15.1 percent of all vehicles on the road, though they are far more popular in some states than others. Here is a ranking of states by their share of light-duty pickup trucks:

Ranking of States by Shares of Trucks- iSeeCars Rank State % Trucks 1 Wyoming 37.2% 2 Montana 34.6% 3 Idaho 31.1% 4 South Dakota 30.2% 5 Alaska 29.5% 6 North Dakota 28.5% 7 Vermont 24.2% 8 Oklahoma 24.2% 9 Arkansas 23.5% 10 West Virginia 23.5% 11 New Mexico 23.1% 12 Mississippi 23.0% 13 Maine 22.5% 14 Nebraska 22.2% 15 Louisiana 22.1% 16 Iowa 20.5% 17 Alabama 19.5% 18 Kentucky 19.4% 19 Wisconsin 19.3% 20 Texas 19.0% 21 Utah 18.8% 22 Kansas 18.3% 23 Oregon 18.3% 24 Michigan 18.1% 25 Missouri 18.0% 26 Minnesota 17.9% 27 Tennessee 17.9% 28 South Carolina 17.6% 29 New Hampshire 17.3% 30 Washington 17.1% 31 Colorado 17.1% 32 Indiana 15.9% 33 North Carolina 15.7% 34 Georgia 15.6% Overall Average 15.3% 35 Ohio 14.8% 36 Hawaii 14.2% 37 Rhode Island 14.2% 38 Arizona 14.0% 39 Pennsylvania 13.6% 40 Nevada 13.3% 41 Virginia 12.4% 42 Florida 12.1% 43 New York 11.4% 44 Delaware 11.3% 45 Massachusetts 10.8% 46 Illinois 10.8% 47 California 10.3% 48 Maryland 10.0% 49 Connecticut 9.4% 50 New Jersey 7.8%

Wyoming is the state with the most pickup trucks and has 2.4 more pickup trucks on the road than the average state. Known as “the Cowboy State,” ​​Wyoming is a Western Rocky Mountain state with plenty of unpaved roads, rugged terrain and harsh winters, all of which require off-road and foul-weather capability.

Texas, which leads the nation in pickup truck sales volume, ranks 20th in the nation for the state’s total vehicle share.

The top 10 states with the highest share of pickup trucks are Northern and mountainous states.

New Jersey has the lowest share of pickup trucks at 7.8 percent, which is half the national average.

Florida and Illinois, which are the flattest states in the country, are among the states with the lowest share of pickup trucks.

With the exception of Illinois, the 10 states with the lowest shares of pickup trucks are all coastal states.

Methodology:

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 1.5 million used car sales from July 2020 through June 2021. The shares of light-duty pickup trucks within each US state were calculated and used as ranking metrics across states.

This article, Which States Drive the Most Pickup Trucks, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.