White Claw launching high-alcohol hard seltzer for summer

RALEIGH — North Carolina Food and Nutrition Services participants can now purchase groceries online using their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards at an additional authorized online EBT retailer, Publix Super Markets Inc. This flexibility will allow participants to buy food while promoting social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and will help families with transportation and mobility barriers.

Today, Publix becomes the seventh North Carolina EBT retailer — along with ALDI, Amazon, BJ’s, Carlie C’s, Food Lion, and Walmart — to be approved for online FNS purchases. In May 2020, North Carolina was one of the first 10 states to implement online purchasing for FNS and currently has the most authorized online retailers in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

FNS participants will be able to use their benefits to purchase eligible food items from online retailers but will not be able to use their benefits to pay for service or delivery charges. The participant will be required to pay for these charges with another form of payment, such as a debit or credit card.