Will new Belmont Chick-Fil-A serve up traffic jams?

BELMONT, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– It’s a neighborhood food fight.

A new Chick-Fil-A is approved to be built inside a Harris Teeter parking lot, across from South Point High School and adjacent to a nearby residential community. Some nearby homeowners worry it will be a recipe for traffic trouble.

“It can get quite busy from what I’ve seen,” said Emily Williams, who lives nearby.

It is unclear when construction will begin on the new fast-food chain, which will be located at the Belmont Town Center on South Point Road. Williams, and other residents, vented frustration on the city’s Facebook page.

“I love Chick-Fil-A. They’re very yummy, delicious,” said Williams. “Maybe just don’t put it right here. Not right here. Maybe somewhere else would be fine.”

Belmont has another Chick-Fil-A about two miles away. The restraint chain’s popularity often draws large lunchtime crowds and backs up traffic, in some cases, out to the road. Renderings on the city’s website show space for 102 diners inside, 24 outside, and 52 parking spots. City planning officials say a fast-food restaurant was included in a traffic impact study conducted in 2015.

“My wife and I are super excited about the Chick-Fil-A,” one man, driving by said. “I live a half-mile from here and I love the milkshakes.”

“Are you worried about the traffic?,” asked reporter Matt Grant.

“No, not worried about that,” the man said. “It’s only going to get worse around here anyway.”

Chick-Fil-A did not respond to a request for comment.

“Based on the site location and site requirements,” said Belmont City Planner Melissa Lockamy, “staff worked with the Chick-Fil-A design team to maximize drive-thru queueing on the property.”

It is unclear exactly how the city and restaurant plan to mitigate traffic concerns.

“Why not open a kebob house or something? Why not put something else that’s a little bit more exotic?,” asked Williams. “Something different. Something that Belmont doesn’t have yet. That, I think, would offer more variety and get people more excited than putting in just another Chick-Fil-A.”

“But, if Belmont is excited about having another Chick-Fil-A,” she added, “then, well, that’s Belmont.”