Craven County Health Department joins ‘Bringing Summer Back’ campaign

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – “I got vaccinated so I can travel and go visit my family out of state,” said Elizabeth Lewis.

“I got vaccinated so I could be around people and not have to worry and I work in retail so I thought it would be important to be vaccinated,” said Kate Lewis.

That’s the question people answered Wednesday as they got their COVID-19 shots in New Bern. It’s part of the state health department’s “Bringing Back Summer” COVID-19 vaccine campaign.

“I decided to get vaccinated partially so I don’t have to wear a mask in public and also so I can feel safer when going outside,” Izl Sosa said.

Health departments and community organizations across the state are joining together to get as many people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by summer.

“We’re just ready to get back to hanging out at the beach, having cookouts with family and friends, going on vacation, and our participation in this ‘Bring Back Summer’ initiative is helping us get back to those things we love to do,” said Amber Tabarrini, public information officer with the Craven County Health Department.

The health department hopes the COVID vaccine clinics will have a domino effect in getting more people protected from the virus.

“We hope they share their reason for why they’re getting the vaccine then to post that on social media to let others know about their experience in hopes that it will encourage other people to get vaccinated as well,” said Tabarrini.

The health department administered 120 Pfizer vaccines Wednesday.

Craven County Health Department will hold another bring “Back Back Summer” COVID-19 vaccine event Thursday. Call (252) 636-6693 to schedule your vaccine appointment.