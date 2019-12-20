1 arrested, 1 sought in deadly Nashville home invasion

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Nashville police say two men have been charged in a November home invasion that left Marquis Perry, 27, dead.

Police say, Antwan Ray Hawkins, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, attempted armed robbery, and felony breaking and entering.

Antwan Ray Hawkins

A second man, Montreal Tyrek Cooper, of Rocky Mount, has been charged in connection to the homicide and is currently not in police custody.

Cooper is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, attempted armed robbery and felony breaking and entering.

Nashville police chief Anthony Puckett says the three men were known to each other.

On Dec. 9, Nashville police were sent information that Hawkins and Cooper were responsible for the murder of Perry.

Montreal Cooper

Investigators say they went to Charlotte that night and interviewed Hawkins, and he confessed to the crime. It was later determined that he stayed at the Executive Inn in Rocky Mount during the time of the murder and was taken into federal custody for a probation violation for weapons and drug charges.

Cooper said that he saw Marquis Perry with a large amount of cash (the amount is not known) and he then told Hawkins about it.

Cooper sent pictures of the cash to Hawkins and they set up the robbery.

The robbery turned deadly when the victim grabbed for what appeared to have been a firearm under the bed and Hawkins shot the victim.

During the evidence collection, a gun bag was found but no gun was in the bag. According to Perry’s girlfriend, a .25 caliber handgun was stolen. The gun was entered as stolen.

Cooper knew details about the murder that were not made public, investigators say.

“I am extremely proud of the work that our Investigative Unit has put into this case. Every lead that we have received has been investigated. There was very little evidence at the crime scene and while that evidence continued to be processed, Sergeant Shockley and Investigator Jones never stopped working to gather information on the individuals responsible for this horrific act. This investigation was a puzzle of many pieces that were put together to form a picture of what happened and thanks to the hard work and dedication of all of those involved, some form of closure can finally be brought to the Perry family,” said Nashville Police Chief Anthony Puckett.

Police say Perry died of a gunshot wound in the course of the home invasion.

Officers received the call around 5:45 a.m. on Nov. 14 from the Oak Tree Apartments off First Street.

Responding officers found that Perry had been killed and two more people were inside the home.

Perry’s girlfriend was bound with zip ties during the invasion, but was able to call 911, police said.

They were uninjured in the incident.

Police say if you have any information on the whereabouts of Cooper to contact them.