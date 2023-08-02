WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — One man has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection to shootout in March.

On March 26, Wilson police responded to 3700 block of Rasberry Drive North in reference to a shots fired call, police said.

Officers spoke with Michael Jacinto Winstead, 27, of Elm City, who told them that Jah`lik Moziah Artis, 20, of Garner, was shooting at him from a vehicle before fleeing the area. No one was injured during the incident. However, several vehicles were struck.

Artis (Wilson Police Dept.)

After further investigation, it was determined that an altercation happened between Artis and Winstead which resulted in them shooting at one another, police said.

Officers charged both with attempted first-degree murder. Artis was also charged with two counts of injury to personal property.

Winstead was arrested Friday and given a $500,000 bond. Police are still looking for Artis.

The case remains under investigation.

Police are encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.