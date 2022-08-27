ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — On Saturday, officers apprehended a man for hitting a woman with a machete at a Walmart and then robbing a customer inside of a Taco Bell, police said.

At 11 a.m., officers responded to 1511 Benvenue Road, which is the address for Walmart, in reference to a person with a weapon.

Officers found Alice Drake, 61, had been struck by a suspect with a machete. Drake was taken to UNC Nash Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

Nearby, officers came into contact with Brian Torman, 33, inside of the Taco Bell restaurant in the Cobbs Corner Shopping Center. Officers said they noticed Torman was still armed with a machete and was suffering from a mental health crisis.

Officers began to talk with Torman and de-escalated the situation. He was taken into custody without harming himself or the officers.

After Torman was in custody, officers discovered he robbed someone inside the Taco Bell before officers arrived. The male victim was not injured during the robbery.

Torman was placed under an Involuntary Commitment Order and has outstanding warrants for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Torman will be served with outstanding warrants after his release.

All the officers involved in this incident had de-escalation training during their careers, and one of the officer was a certified Crisis Intervention Team member.