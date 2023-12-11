ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were shot — with one victim still in critical condition– at two parties miles apart in Halifax County late Saturday overnight into Sunday, according to deputies and police.

The most serious shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. Sunday at a “private party” on Weavers Chapel Road, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo courtesy: Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

An incident at the party in the Littleton area led to a shooting that injured a man in his early 20s, deputies said.

The wounded party victim was first taken to ECU North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids for treatment. He was later transferred to an undisclosed trauma center where he is listed in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

An hour earlier and about 15 miles east, a fight erupted at a party underway in the 1000 block of Roanoke Avenue in Roanoke Rapids, police said.

During the fight around 11:15 p.m., gunfire broke out and three people — including a juvenile — suffered gunshot wounds, the Roanoke Rapids Police Department said.

CBS 17 file photo of Roanoke Rapids Police Department.

All three victims were taken to ECU North Hospital by personal vehicles. The victims were treated and later released from the hospital.

“It is unclear at this time what the circumstances were that caused the fight or who was shooting,” police said in a news release.

Police said anyone with information about the Roanoke Rapids party shooting should call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810.

Deputies said anyone with information about the party shooting near Littleton should contact the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 252-583-8201.