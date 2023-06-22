CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A woman was found dead Tuesday inside her North River Road home in Camden County, and a man has been charged with her murder, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman has been identified as Virginia Johnson, 56, of the 200 block of North River Road. Christopher Olander Poole Jr., 36, also of the 200 block of North River Road, has been charged with her murder and is currently being held at Albemarle District Jail without bond.

Poole has his first court appearance at 9:30 a.m. Friday in Camden County.

Camden County deputies were sent to a home in the 200 block of North River Road around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, they spoke with a caregiver who said she had come to the home to check on the woman inside, and when she was not able to get a response after knocking, she went inside and found the woman unresponsive, the sheriff’s office said, and the caregiver called 911.

Deputies and EMS personnel went inside and found a woman dead, and then exited the home. That’s when investigators with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded, as did the NC State Bureau of Investigation.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office said that after “a short time,” law enforcement officials determined that it was a homicide, and they identified a person of interest.

A locate alert for Poole was broadcast to local law enforcement, and a deputy with the sheriff’s office found the man walking north on U.S. Route 17 just south of the rest area, and the man was taken into custody without incident before being taken to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the incident is still under investigation, and it extended its condolences to Johnson’s family while also thanking the NC State Bureau of Investigation, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, the Pasquotank/Camden EMS and the Pasquotank/Camden Central Communications with help in the investigation.