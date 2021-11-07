1 dead, 6 injured following overnight shooting at Ahoskie bar in North Carolina

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) — One person is dead and 6 others were injured following an overnight shooting at a bar in Ahoskie, North Carolina.

According to Ahoskie Police, they were called to the incident just before 1 a.m. Saturday at the Ahoskie Inn regarding a shooting at the Alaysia Bar & Grill.

When they got to the scene, officers reported seeing over 100 people outside the parking lot of the Ahoskie Inn.

One person, identified as 22-year-old Aulander resident Jairen Lyles, was found dead at the scene, struck with gunfire.

6 people were also injured, 5 of which sustained gunshot wounds and were sent to a local hospital for treatment. 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the extent of their injuries.

While at the scene, police say several fights broke out in the parking lot.

“This is a very sad night for our community. It was a chaotic crime scene with multiple guns as evidenced by the different types of gun casings found inside and outside of the nightclub,” said Ahoskie Police Chief James Asbell in a press release.

“This type of violence cannot be tolerated in our community.”

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Ahoskie Police at (252) 332-5011.